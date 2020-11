Submitted Photo

Lenny Dartez, left, hands Berwick Mayor Duval Arthur a ticket to the annual Boy Scouts of America Dinner, scheduled for Dec. 10 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St. in Morgan City. Tickets are $75. Take-out orders are preferred this year because of COVID-19. For tickets, call Dartez at 985-755-0515.