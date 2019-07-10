School system summer activities suspended, offices to close Friday

Wed, 07/10/2019 - 5:17pm

All St. Mary Parish public school summer activities are suspended and offices will close Friday due to the potential for severe weather conditions from the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico, Schools Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said in a news release.

The Department of Homeland Security advised government agencies of the storm’s impact in a briefing this morning, leading to the decision to close out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff.

