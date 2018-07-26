School gets a name change

Submitted Photos

The Holy Cross Elementary School sign that welcomed students for many years has been changed. A new Central Catholic Elementary sign is now in place. The hand-carved, wooden Holy Cross sign is now in the hands of Mamie Bergeron, who held the position of principal for 50 years before her retirement, top photo. It was given to her by the current principal, Amanda Talbot, and the office manager, Phyllis Jensen. Central Catholic High and the elementary school are merging this year.