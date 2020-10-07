School Board will reconsider sales tax for staff pay

The St. Mary Parish School Board will consider at Thursday’s monthly meeting in Centerville adopting a resolution at its Nov. 12 monthly meeting to call for an election to authorize a 0.45% sales and use tax.

The tax for teacher and staff raises originally was placed on a spring ballot but removed due to economic challenges associated with the coronavirus as well as “discrepancies in the ballot language,” Bagwell said in a news release at the time of its removal. The measure also drew opposition over its potential economic impacts.

Also Thursday, the board will discuss employment of general counsel.

In other action, the board will:

—Consider approving funds for the 16th Judicial District Office of the District Attorney and Family Service Division Family In Needs of Service Program for providing at-risk students services during the 2020-2021 school year.

—Recognize its Students of the Month, Mackenzie Linn, seventh grader at Berwick Junior High; Nevaeh Bouton, fifth grader at Foster Elementary in Franklin; and Laurynn Jones, fifth grader at J.B. Maitland Elementary in Morgan City.

—Recognize its Employees of the Month, Leah Nicar, seventh-grade English Language Arts teacher at Berwick Junior High; Lenette Hebert, curriculum facilitator at Foster Elementary; and Melinda Thomas, fifth grade teacher at J.B. Maitland Elementary.

—Consider proclamations for School Bus Safety Week (Oct. 19-23) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

—Hear from Bo Duhé, 16th Judicial District Attorney candidate; Anthony Saleme, 16th Judicial District Court Judge Division F candidate; and Roger Hamilton Jr., 16th Judicial District Court Judge Division H.