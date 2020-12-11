School Board sets rules for virtual classes

CENTERVILLE — The St. Mary School Board on Thursday adopted a discipline policy for students who go to school online, bringing the district in line with a state law inspired by a widely publicized case in Jefferson Parish.

The School Board also received good grades on its fiscal 2020 financial audit.

The board’s new virtual learning discipline policy complies with a law passed by the Legislature in the second special session this year.

The law came about after a 9-year-old student at Woodmere Elementary in Harvey was threatened with expulsion in October after he put a BB gun in view of the computer on which he was receiving virtual instruction in his bedroom.

The school administration originally considered expelling the boy, even though his parents said the student was only picking up the BB gun after a sibling knocked it over in his bedroom. The family objected to the application of the school’s on-campus weapons policy to the boy’s actions in his own home.

The school administration decided to impose a suspension, a less serious penalty. But while the parents would have been able to appeal the expulsion, there was no opportunity to appeal the suspension.

The Legislature’s Act 48 requires school districts to develop virtual learning discipline policies and to allow appeals for students for whom expulsion is recommended, even if the penalty is reduced to suspension.

Both state representatives for St. Mary, Beryl Amedee and Vincent St. Blanc, were co-sponsors of the act.

The St. Mary virtual learning policy adopted Thursday says students and parents don’t give up their rights because the students are engaged in remote instruction. But students must log on each day as required and keep the area in view of their laptop cameras free of “any object, writing, picture, or other display which, if possessed on school buses, in the classroom, or on school property would subject the student to disciplinary action.”

The policy also prohibits bullying, including cyber-bullying; the use of language deemed to be discriminatory or harassing; obscene language, drawings or writings; cheating or sharing work or answers; displaying pornography; committing “lewd or sexual acts or simulations”; repeatedly disrupting the classroom; exhibiting disrespect for teachers or other school personnel; interfering with instructional audio or video; handling or displaying weapons, real or facsimile; using or showing drugs, alcohol, tobacco or vaping devices; divulging confidential information; violating password or security rules; and violating the Acceptable Use Policy or device contracts.

Also Thursday:

—Chris Miller, a partner at the Darnall, Sikes, Gardes and Frederick accounting firm, presented what he called “overall, a very positive audit” of school finances for the year ending June 30, 2020.

The district handled the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller said, with the help of a $4 million increase in state Minimum Foundation Program spending to $54 million, the biggest single source of general fund spending.

Sales tax receipts also outperformed expectations, and the school district was able to control spending.

—The board recognized its Students of the Month: J.S. Aucoin Elementary fifth-grader Devin Nguyen; Franklin High senior Kaitlyn Marcotte; and LaGrange Elementary fifth-grader Mi’Queria Harris.

—The board recognized its Employees of the Month: J.S. Aucoin pre-kindergarten teacher Shana Goulas; Franklin High math teacher Trivette McCurtis; and LaGrange Elementary curriculum facilitator Kelly Williamson.