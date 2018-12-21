School board recognizes achievements

Schools that earned a school performance score of 90 or above are labeled as A schools. Representing the parish's A schools are, from left: Mickey Fabre (Morgan City High), Kristin Percle (Berwick High) and Lane Larive (Patterson High).
Schools that earned a school performance score of 75-89.9 are labeled as B schools. They are represented by, front row from left: Shannon Hoffpauir (Norman Elementary School), Carmen Lagarde (Bayou Vista Elementary School), Debbie Domingue (Berwick Elementary School), Kristina Estay (Centerville High School) and Sheryl Gibbons (Hattie Watts Elementary School). Back row: Tim Hymel (Berwick Junior High School), Shantell Toups (Aucoin Elementary School), Tybus Burdett (Franklin High School) and Derrick White (West St. Mary High School). Not pictured: Barbara Leleux (Wyandotte Elementary School).
The Early Childhood Excellence Honor Roll recognized J.B. Maitland and Norman elementary schools, which received a state honor of excellence for the second consecutive year for their CLASS observational performance within pre-K classrooms. Pictured are J.B. Maitland Pre-K teachers Rebecca Nguyen and Laura Cortez, and Norman Elementary Principal Shannon Hoffpauir.
The Louisiana Department of Education recognizes schools for “Top Growth” indicating excellence in student progress from one year to the next. Schools receiving this award are, front row from left: Shannon Hoffpauir (Norman Elementary), Carmen Lagarde (Bayou Vista Elementary), Kristian Barbay (Lagrange Elementary), Debbie Domingue (Berwick Elementary), Kristin Percle (Berwick High), Sheryl Gibbons (Hattie Watts Elementary). Back row: Shantell Toups (Aucoin Elementary), Lane Larive (Patterson High), Tim Hymel (Berwick Jr. High), J Ina (Franklin Junior High), Ronnie Louis (B. Edward Boudreaux Middle), and Barbara Leleux (Wyandotte Elementary).
Equity Honoree Schools were awarded this recognition based on a comparison of all school accountability results. The award was given to schools that demonstrated academic progress above the 90th percentile among subgroup populations. Administrators pictured from left are Shannon Hoffpauir (Norman Elementary), Barbara LeLeux (Wyandotte Elementary), Shantell Toups (Aucoin Elementary), Kristin Percle (Berwick High), Lane Larive (Patterson High) and Derrick White (West St. Mary High).
School board recognizes achievements
At its Dec. 13 meeting, the St. Mary Parish School Board recognized schools that have met some of the highest goals in the Louisiana Department of Education's accountability program.