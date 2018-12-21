School board recognizes achievements

Equity Honoree Schools were awarded this recognition based on a comparison of all school accountability results. The award was given to schools that demonstrated academic progress above the 90th percentile among subgroup populations. Administrators pictured from left are Shannon Hoffpauir (Norman Elementary), Barbara LeLeux (Wyandotte Elementary), Shantell Toups (Aucoin Elementary), Kristin Percle (Berwick High), Lane Larive (Patterson High) and Derrick White (West St. Mary High).