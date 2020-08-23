School Board offices will be closed through Thursday

Sun, 08/23/2020 - 12:07pm

The approach of a historic set of two tropical storms into Louisiana has led to a decision to close all St. Mary School Board offices and schools Monday through Thursday. All teacher trainings and meetings will be rescheduled, and information provided in the coming days.

"The safety of our students and employees remains our main priority and we ask that everyone stay connected to weather updates and take all precautions as advised," Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said.

