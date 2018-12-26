The Daily Review/Bill Decker
These students were recognized by the St. Mary Parish School Board on Dec. 13 as Students of the Month. They are, from left: fifth-grader Alicea Franklin, J.B. Maitland Elementary; fifth-grader Juan Villegas, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; senior Matthew Phillips, Franklin High; and fifth-grader Jayvyn Banks, LaGrange Elementary.

These people were honored as St. Mary Parish School Board Employees of the Month. From left: Connie LaCombe, special education paraprofessional at J.B. Maitland; Sharisse Crochet, kindergarten teacher at J.S. Aucoin; Nick Adams, vocational agriculture teacher at Franklin High; and Wanda Hughes, kindergarten teacher at LaGrange Elementary.

School board honors

Wed, 12/26/2018 - 11:56am

From the Dec. 13 school board meeting.

