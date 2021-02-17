Article Image Alt Text

School Board Employees of the Month

Wed, 02/17/2021 - 11:19am

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute
Employees of the Month were recognized at Thursday’s St. Mary Parish School Board meeting in Centerville. February honorees were Mary Soileau, special education teacher at Bayou Vista Elementary; Harry Coleman, custodian at Centerville Junior High; and Michael Swiber, band director at Morgan City High School. A January Employee of the Month, Amy Isham, a prekindergarten teacher at Hattie Watts Elementary in Patterson, also was recognized.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2021