School Board Employees of the Month

Employees of the Month were recognized at Thursday’s St. Mary Parish School Board meeting in Centerville. February honorees were Mary Soileau, special education teacher at Bayou Vista Elementary; Harry Coleman, custodian at Centerville Junior High; and Michael Swiber, band director at Morgan City High School. A January Employee of the Month, Amy Isham, a prekindergarten teacher at Hattie Watts Elementary in Patterson, also was recognized.