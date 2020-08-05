School Board calls special meeting for Thursday

The St. Mary School Board has called a special meeting for 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss possible changes in the 2020-21 school calendar.

The agenda sent to The Daily Review on Wednesday was no more specific than "adjustments to the 2020-2021 St. Mary Parish Schools Calendar."

But given recent events, it's likely the board will talk about whether to open the school year on Aug. 10 as planned.

Last month, when it was clear that the spread of COVID-19 was surging again, the board delayed the opening of the year by three days, from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, while rejecting a motion to put off the reopening until after Labor Day.

Then, on Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he intends to keep Louisiana in Phase Two coronavirus restrictions until at least Aug. 28. The governor has said schools will be subject to the coronavirus measures in place at the time.

The School Board meets at the Central Office Complex in Centerville.