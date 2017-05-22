Schexnayder scholarship

Submitted Photo

Cayla Wiggins of Patterson High School is the first person to receive the 2017 Joan Faye Perry Schexnayder Technical College Scholarship. The scholarship is in memory of Joan Faye Perry Schexnayder, who earned a bachelor's degree from Southern University and a master's degree from Nicholls State. She began her teaching career at Sumpter Williams and went on to teach 36 years at Morgan City, three years at Central Catholic, and five years at Young Memorial in Morgan City and Franklin. Founders Robert and Michelle Schexnayder said the scholarship will be an annual award to a Pattersono High senior meeting all the necessary requirements with plans to attend college.