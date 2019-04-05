Saturday Mass canceled at St. Rosalie
Fri, 04/05/2019 - 10:46am
In collaboration with public safety, due to multiple areas of water on the Stephensville Road, Mass at St. Rosalie will be canceled this Saturday, April 6.
