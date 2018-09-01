Saturday at the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival

Saturday

9-10:30 a.m. Children's Day activities, Lawrence Park

9 a.m.-9 p.m. 41st annual Arts & Crafts Show & Sale

11 a.m.-5 p.m. AGU 55th Annual Show & Sale

11 a.m. Children's Day Mini Street Parade, First Street and Lawrence Park

Noon Cajun Culinary Classic

Noon-midnight MItchell Brothers Amusements

Noon-12;15 p.m. Bernadette Stevens, music stage

12:15-12:30 p.m. Anchored With Praise Dance School

12:30-1 p.m. Bishop Davis,music stage

1 p.m. Children's Village ribbon-cutting

1-5 p.m. Children's Village

1:15-1:45 p.m. Royalty and visiting queens introduction, music stage

1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Lee Chapel AME & Union Bethel AME, music stage

2:15 p.m.-4 p.m. Royal Shrimp Rumble

4-6 p.m. Cliff Hillebran and the Anytime Band

6:30-8:30 p.m. Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express

9-11 p.m. Souled Out