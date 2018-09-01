Desiree Wyatt, 11, helps her sister Raylynn, 2, play a game Saturday at the Children's Village in Lawrence Park during the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival in Morgan City. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

Choirs from Lee Chapel AME and Union Bethel AME churches sing on the festival's gospel stage.

Jason Streets stands on the ropes during Gulf State Wrestling's inaugural Royal Shrimp Rumble.

John Gibson, owner of Woodreaux's Cajun Cuisine, pours boiled shrimp into an ice chest Saturday in Lawrence Park.

Caitlin Singletary removes a stencil after painting the face of Rylan Campbell, 9, at the Children's Village.

Saturday afternoon at the S&P festival

Sat, 09/01/2018 - 3:51pm

Events Saturday afternoon at the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival included opening of the Children's Village in Lawrence Park, performances on the gospel stage and Royal Shrimp Rumble.

