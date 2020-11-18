Santa's back on the Spirit of Morgan City

The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears

Dwayne Barbier, Morgan City director of recreation and culture, makes a final check on Santa, who was placed Tuesday on The Spirit of Morgan City shrimp boat on Brashear Avenue. Santa is part of an elaborate display created by Morgan City native Lee Romaire. Romaire plans to add a new feature called “Cypress Queen” to this year’s display. The Tri-City area’s annual Christmas lighting ceremonies have been set with two on Thanksgiving night and another on Nov. 29. Morgan City and Berwick each will hold ceremonies Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. Morgan City’s will be at the shrimp boat, while Berwick’s will be held at the Southwest Reef Lighthouse on Berwick Bay. Patterson’s ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 29 at Morey Park on Main Street.