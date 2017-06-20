Sandbags available in St. Mary

The St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is prepared for an emergency, stocked with fuel and with properly working back-up generators.

Duval Arthur, director of St. Mary Parish OHSEP, said that the public is asked to stay of the roadways in the event of a flash flood.

Power outages may be expected, so make sure all flash lights and generators are working properly. For those who feel they need sandbags, the St. Mary Parish Barn on La.182 will be open 8a.m.- 4:30p.m.

Amelia residents can collect sand from under the La. 182 Bridge and make their own sandbags.