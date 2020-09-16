Article Image Alt Text

Runaway teen found safe

Wed, 09/16/2020 - 6:35pm

From the Morgan City Police Department Facebook page:

The Morgan City Police Department is happy to announce 14-year-old Logan Stevens has been located and is safe. Chief James F. Blair and the Morgan City Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their help during the investigation.
Berwick Police Department
Patterson Police Department
St. Mary Sheriff's Office
St. Martin Sheriff's Office
Lafayette Sheriff's Office
Louisiana Attorney General's Office

