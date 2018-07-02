Brittany Schexnider of Lafayette, right, buys fireworks Saturday at Lucky Shot Fireworks in Bayou Vista while talking to employee Viola Voisin and her niece, Natalie Voisin, 13. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

Rules for fireworks use in unincorporated St. Mary

Mon, 07/02/2018 - 10:11am zachary fitzgerald

St. Mary Parish ordinance allows use of fireworks in the unincorporated areas of the parish June 25 to July 5 from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Additional usage is allowed from 10 p.m. July 4 to 1 a.m. July 5. The ordinance prohibits igniting fireworks within 1,000 feet of a church, hospital, school or public building.

The ordinance prohibits use of the following types of fireworks at all times. Those fireworks are cherry bombs, tubular salutes, 2-inch American salutes, firecrackers with casings the external dimensions of which exceed 1½ inches in length or one-fourth of an inch in diameter, repeating bombs, aerial bombs, torpedoes which exceed three-eighths of an inch in diameter, Roman candles larger than 10 balls and sky rockets larger than 6 ounces.

