Rotary Club helps high schools obtain new software

Thu, 10/05/2017 - 1:58pm Anonymous

Submitted Photo
The Morgan City Rotary Club presented students of Franklin High School with a donation for their New Generations project in Explore Learning Gizmos, a software package that explores science, math and technology topics. The Morgan City Rotary Club will be sponsoring the expansion of Gizmos to all high schools parishwide. Pictured from left are Franklin High science content leader John “The Rocket Man” Sorrel Jr., Rotary Club New Generations Chairperson Scott Melancon, Rotary Club President Brian Thorguson, Principal Ty Burdett, St. Mary Parish Superintendent Leonard Armato, junior Milan Haydel, St. Mary Parish School Board President Michael Taylor, New Generations sponsor Kerry Martin, Secondary Supervisor of Instruction Buffy Fegenbush and senior Destiny Rose. Not pictured is senior Shase Normand.

