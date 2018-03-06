Rotary Club happenings

Top photo: Morgan City Rotary Club members heard from a local American Heart Association committee at a recent luncheon. From left are Morgan City Rotary Club President Brian Thorguson and American Heart Association That Just Takes the Cake local committee members Emily Berry, Gwen Luc, Oren Dupre and Frances Dupre. Bottom photo: Central Catholic students Jack Autrey and David Laubach, shown with Rotarian Edgar Barousse, told the Rotary Club about their school activities and education plans.