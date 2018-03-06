Rotary Club happenings

Tue, 03/06/2018 - 10:35am Anonymous

Top photo: Morgan City Rotary Club members heard from a local American Heart Association committee at a recent luncheon.  From left are Morgan City Rotary Club President Brian Thorguson and American Heart Association That Just Takes the Cake local committee members Emily Berry, Gwen Luc, Oren Dupre and Frances Dupre. Bottom photo: Central Catholic students Jack Autrey and David Laubach, shown with Rotarian Edgar Barousse, told the Rotary Club about their school activities and education plans.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018