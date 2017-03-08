Morgan City Rotary Club members heard from Shawn Verdun with Morgan City Healthcare Center at a recent luncheon. From left are Verdun and Bob Harrison, Morgan City Rotary Club president.
Morgan City Rotary Club members heard from Carrie Stansbury fellow Rotarian with the Cajun Coast Visitors Center at a recent luncheon. From left are Stansbury and Harrison.
Morgan City Rotary Club members heard from Steve Domangue with Cannata’s at a recent luncheon. From left are Domangue and Harrison.
Rotary Club happenings
Morgan City Rotary Club members hosted Central Catholic High School students Drake Angeron and Parker Green at a recent luncheon where the students spoke about their current school activities and their education plans. From left are student visit director Edgar Barousse, Angeron, and Green.