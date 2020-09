A St. Mary Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting was held Friday for the opening of Industrial Road in Morgan City. It is located at 800 Youngs Road adjacent to the Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District’s terminal. Cutting the ribbon was St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff along with Morgan City Councilman Ron Bias. They were joined by Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi along with industrial, city and chamber leaders, among others.