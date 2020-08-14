River Ridge man suspected in string of thefts

Berwick police say they have arrested a River Ridge man on a felony theft charge in the May 3 theft of two ATVs.

Police believe the theft was one of a string of thefts involving items valued at more than $80,000.

Kevin Venerella of River Ridge was arrested Thursday by Berwick police. His bond was set at $50,000, and Venerella remained in jail Thursday afternoon.

On May 3, the Berwick Police Department responded to a complaint regarding the theft of two ATVs with a total value of $25,700. A joint investigation by the Berwick Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Morgan City Police Department, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office indicated that the suspect was involved in the string of thefts that encompassed multiple jurisdictions.

On Aug. 3, the Berwick Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Veneralla of River Ridge, leading to his arrest Thursday.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Jorge Adrian Rodriguez, 20 Elaine Street, Morgan City was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated (first offense), driving under suspension and obstruction of a highway.

Officers were called to the area of La. 182, and U.S. 90 for a vehicle stopped in the roadway. They located the driver asleep in the vehicle. The driver was identified as Rodriguez.

A computer check revealed his driver’s license was suspended. During the traffic stop, the officer suspected driver impairment and placed Rodriguez under arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Lawrence Alex Garrett, 24, Fourth Street, Gibson, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for direct contempt.

Garrett was located in the City Court of Morgan City and placed under arrest on a direct contempt warrant. He was booked on incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Michael Wade McFarland, 65, Plantation Drive, New Iberia, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated and open container. McFarland was released on a $3,000 bond.

—Carolyn Roberson McDaniel, 57, Bigler Street, Franklin, was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless operation. McDaniel was released on a $3,000 bond.

—Ricky Joseph Simon, 62, Romero Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested at 10:01 a.m. Tuesday on charges of maximum speed limit and driving under suspension. Simon was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

—Trinity Nicole Harris, 21, Taylor Street, Lake Charles, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage and possession of drug paraphernalia. Harris was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2..

—Jase Kolbe Darden, 32, La. 182, Franklin, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-aggravated. No bail has been set.

—Ethan Moe Mensman, 22, Riverview Drive, Patterson, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday on an active warrant for possession of marijuana, driver must be licensed, and driving on roadway laned for traffic. Mensman was released on a summons to appear on Nov. 2.

—Deonta Dwayne Green, 20, St. Peter Street, New Iberia, was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage, driver must be licensed and possession of (Xanax with intent to distribute. No bail has been set.