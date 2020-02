The Rev. Brice Higginbotham places ashes on the forehead of Sadie Rankin at the 12:10 p.m. Mass Wednesday at Holy Cross Church. The day was Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent, the most solemn portion of the Christian calendar. Lent continues for 40 days and ends with Easter, which is April 12 this year.

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux