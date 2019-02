A ride day benefit for Nick Furlette, the Berwick High grad and recent LSU grad who was injured in an accident, is being planned for next month. Furlette remains in intensive care in a Lafayette hospital.

The event will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 16 at FVF Moto in Breaux Bridge.

The benefit will include a fun jump, food, raffles and an auction.

For more information, call 337-349-3340.