Ricohoc man convicted in 2017 homicide

A St. Mary Parish jury found Donald Eugene Hull Jr., 54, of Ricohoc, guilty of manslaughter Friday in the death of Celina Lipari Hull.

The investigation began on Oct. 6, 2017, when authorities were called to 1706 West Ibert Street, Apt. B, in Franklin to a subject with injuries and a potential fire. Upon arrival, authorities found the victim lying on the floor of the residence, dead, with a large laceration to her neck. After a lengthy investigation by multiple agencies, including DNA analysis by the State Police Crime Lab, Hull, the only other occupant of the apartment where the victim’s body was located, was arrested March 9, 2018, the District Attorney's Office said.

Hull will be sentenced March 20..

Jury selection in the case began on Monday, Dec. 16 and testimony in the case began the following morning, according to the District Attorney's Office. The state rested its case-in-chief on Thursday morning. The defense rested its case shortly before lunch on Friday. The jury examined the evidence introduced by both sides and heard closing arguments Friday afternoon, retiring to deliberate immediately afterward.

The jury advised the court that a verdict had been reached approximately one hour later. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brady Holtzclaw.

District Attorney Bo Duhe commends the joint effort of the Franklin Police Department, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Franklin Fire Department, the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office as well as the St. Mary Parish District Attorney’s Office.