Ribbon-cutting welcomes Young Memorial to community college system

Natalie Harder, South Louisiana Community College chancellor, cuts a ribbon to signify Young Memorial's entry into the SLCC system. The transition officially occurred July 1, but on Friday Harder was among the dignitaries who marked the event at the Youngs Road campus. Other attendees and speakers included SLCC Associate Vice President Jermaine Ford; SLCC Student Government Association member Samantha Rushlow; Morgan City Mayor Frank "Bo" Grizzaffi; Parish President David Hanagriff; state Reps. Sam Jones, D-Franklin, and Beryl Amedee, R-Gray; Morgan City Fishing Rodeo Director Samuel Cannata; Vinny St. Blanc of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors; and Brenda Ayo of the H&B Young Foundation, named for the family that donated the land on which the campus sits. Among other changes, Young Memorial now offers traditional academic courses transferable to other institutions. Harder also promised an October announcement involving Nicholls State that locals will find exciting.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker