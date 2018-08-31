The ribbon is cut; the Shrimp & Petroleum Festival is open

The 83rd edition of the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival is underway.

Local officials and members of the festival’s board cut the ribbon Thursday under the U.S. 90 bridge to open the annual harvest event, the oldest in the state.

Speaking of editions, inside this edition of The Daily Review you’ll find our annual festival section. It’s actually seven sections, including:

—Lagniappe, with an introduction to the people who bring you the festival and a year-by-year history of the event. You’ll also find information on when and where your favorite events will be held.

—St. Mary Seafood, with stories about the local shrimp fishing and alligator hunting. And you’ll find the return of a popular feature: recipes for preparing shrimp, alligator, crab and crawfish dishes.

—St. Mary Energy, with information on the Mr. Charlie rig, the diving museum and more.

—St. Mary People, with features telling the stories of some of the people you may see and talk to every day.

—Football, two eight-page sections packed with previews featuring local prep teams and college squads.

—Tourism, a look at the popular sights to see in the Tri-City area.

This year’s festival king and queen are David Patterson and Caylee Deshotel, who were crowned the 83rd Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival King and Queen Saturday during the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Association’s coronation held at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Thursday was the first night for the Mitchell Brothers carnival midway. The rides and games will be available through the end of the festival Monday night. On Monday, $25 ride bracelets will be available noon-9 p.m.

The Artists Guild Unlimited Show and Sale, held in conjunction with the festival, is already open and will continue through Sept. 22 at the Everett Street Gallery.

The Cajun Culinary Classic is open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and noon to 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Local nonprofit groups and civic organizations benefit from the proceeds.

The 41st Arts & Crafts Show & Sale will open at 5 p.m. Friday under the U.S. 90 bridge and continue through Monday at 9 p.m.

The event features over 130 artists and crafters from south Louisiana with unique merchandise and artistic masterpieces for sale.

Children’s Day activities will begin with children’s field and game events Saturday, Sept. 1, at 9 a.m.

Children of all ages can participate in sack races, three-legged races and more. The Children’s Day Mini Street Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. Decorated bicycles, wagons, strollers and four wheelers are welcome to participate. Registration begins at 10 a.m. in front of City Hall.

Traditional activities on Sunday will take place starting with the Mass in the Park. The community will give thanks for its blessings at the Mass in the Park at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2. It will be celebrated under the oaks in Lawrence Park and is open to the public.

The Historic Blessing of the Fleet will begin at 10 a.m. on the Atchafalaya River from the Berwick docks and is followed by the water parade featuring decorated shrimp boats, pleasure crafts, offshore supply boats and some of the biggest “muscle” boats of the offshore industry including supply boats, crew boats and tugboats. A Certificate of Blessing and a prayer card of St. Brendan the Navigator, patron Saint of Seafarers will be presented to each participant.

Live music begins at 6 p.m. Friday with a performance by Kyle Daigle at Lawrence Park.

The headliners this year include Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band at 9 p.m. Friday; Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express and Souled Out beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Wayne Toups at 9 p.m. Sunday.