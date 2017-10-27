Officials cut the ribbon Thursday during a ceremony prior to the second annual Patterson Historic Walking Tour & Fall Fest that will be Saturday at Morey Park in downtown Patterson. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Ribbon cut for Patterson fest, walking tour
Proceeds from the walking tour and a beer booth at the fest will benefit renovations of the park. Festival events will take place from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. For a complete schedule of events, visit the Patterson Louisiana page on Facebook.