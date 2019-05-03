—The Daily Review file photo/Zachary Fitzgerald

Rhythms on the River continues with Don Rich

Fri, 05/03/2019 - 10:36am

Café Jo Jo’s has brought back its popular Rhythms on the River to downtown Morgan City.
The local band Déjà Vu kicked of the seven-week series on April 26 and Don Rich is on tap for Friday, May 3.
Remaining on the schedule is Blue-Eyed Soul Revue on May 10, EarMuffs on May 17, Kyle Daigle Band on May 24, South 70 on May 31 and Déjà Vu returns June 7 to close out this year’s event.
In case of inclement weather, dates in June have been reserved as replacement times.
All of the Friday night concerts are free and begin at 6:30 p.m. with the concert ending at 9:30 p.m.
Patrons are reminded that no outside food and no ice chests are allowed.

