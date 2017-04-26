Morgan City Police Chief James Blair, right, presents Reserve Officer Willie Aucoin with an award during Tuesday’s city council meeting recognizing him for over 35 years of volunteer service to the police department. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Reserve police officer honored for service
Morgan City Police Reserve Officer Willie Aucoin was recognized during Tuesday's city council meeting for over 35 years of volunteer service to the police department. Aucoin has logged 3,456 hours riding with officers in a patrol car and saved the department up to $120,000 by volunteering his time, Blair said.