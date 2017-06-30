Reminder: No-wake zone in effect for lower St. Martin

Fri, 06/30/2017 - 11:19am zachary fitzgerald

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office reminds boaters that there is still a no-wake zone in effect for lower St. Martin Parish, including Stephensville and Belle River, until further notice.

The water level is high and boaters traveling at a high rate of speed have the potential to throw additional water into yards and homes along the bayou, a news release said.

