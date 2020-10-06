Remembering Mike Foster: Locals say former governor's work will live on

Former Gov. Murphy James “Mike” Foster Jr. may have been a businessman for much of his life before entering politics later than most, but in the state’s legislative and executive branches, the St. Mary Parish resident is being lauded for his numerous contributions in areas that still positively impact Louisianans today.

Foster, who was the grandson of a Louisiana governor, was key in the creation of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, was commended for his backing of the creation of the TOPS program and is remembered for his critical role in the founding of the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corp.

“A veteran, a businessman and a sportsman, Gov. Mike Foster was a true Louisianan who served his country, his state and his community with honor throughout his life,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement about the former governor, who passed away Sunday at his home in Franklin at age 90. “As governor, one of his most lasting legacies is in education, especially his support for the creation of the TOPS program, which, more than 20 years later, still helps thousands of Louisiana students attend colleges and universities and achieve their goals.”

As for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, Foster is the “Father of Louisiana’s community and technical colleges,” Louisiana Community and Technical College System President Monty Sullivan said.

“He had a profound impact on the people of our state on many fronts,” Sullivan said in a news release. “One of his most impactful accomplishments was the creation of our system of colleges, which continues to educate and skill Louisiana’s workforce. With each of the more than 30,000 students that graduate annually, the legacy of Governor Foster grows.”

Foster also was critical in workers’ compensation as a senator, said Tim Matte, who served as Morgan City mayor during a portion of Foster’s administration.

Through legislation, he essentially formed Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation, which Matte said offered competition in the workers’ compensation arena.

“I think that was a pretty bold move on his part that really played out well for all of the community, not just the one’s here in St. Mary but all over,” Matte said.

Matte also noted the completion of the four-lane U.S. 90 and the hiring of Jack Caldwell as the state Department of Natural Resources secretary, who, along with Foster, formed the Atchafalaya Basin Program.

“We still benefit from some of the work that’s been done through that particular program … mainly the improvements out at Lake End Park, which we call the parkway, and of course the golf course (The Atchafalaya at Idlewild),” Matte said. “Here for St. Mary Parish, that was a big grasp on our part.”

Foster’s contributions extend beyond politics.

St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff said Foster was a “respected businessman for many, many years” and was a job creator in the private sector.

Hanagriff said that Foster is “one of the best governor’s we’ve ever had in the state of Louisiana.”

The parish president said there is pride in St. Mary Parish with Foster having represented the area.

“We’re all very proud of Mike Foster and what he did for this area, not only private sector but also politically,” Hanagriff said. “He was someone that’s going to be remembered for a long time.”