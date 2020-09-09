Relief drive this week for Hurricane Laura victims

Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux is holding a hurricane relief supply drive in the Tri-City area Thursday and Friday at three different locations.

Collection sites will be at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, the Berwick Civic Complex and Patterson City Hall. Collection times at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium and Patter-son City Hall will be noon to 4 p.m. each day, while items will be taken at the Berwick Civic Complex from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Items needed are water, snacks, batteries, tarps, towels, first-aid and cleaning supplies, toiletries (soap, shampoo/conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste and razors), disposable kitchen supplies (paper plates, cups and plastic utensils) and pet supplies.