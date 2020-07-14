Registration for Aug. 15 election closes Wednesday

Staff Report

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters announced that the last day to register in person or by mail for the Aug. 15 election is Wednesday.

Wednesday marks the 30-day close-of-books deadline. The Geauxvote, 20-day deadline for electronic online registration is July 25.

Early voting for the Aug. 15 election has been extended to 13 days, beginning on July 25 and extending through Aug. 8, excluding Sundays, July 26 and Aug. 2. The hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

This is part of the Emergency Election Plan passed by the Louisiana Legislature as proposed by the Secretary of State.

On the ballot are the following propositions:

—City of Morgan City 2 mills property tax continuation.

—5.72 mills property tax renewal for the St. Mary Parish Library System.

—Proposition by the St. Mary Parish School Board for a parishwide 0.45% sales tax.

—Town of Berwick 6 mill property tax renewal.

—Water & Sewer Commission No. 1 9.99 mills property tax continuation.

You may call the Registrar of Voters Office at 337-828-4100, ext. 360 for more information.