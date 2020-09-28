Registrar of voters extends office hours

Both offices of the St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters are offering extended hours Tuesday through Thursday until 6 p.m. each day in conjunction with Louisiana’s annual Voter Registration Week.

This is an opportunity for St. Mary Parish residents to register to vote in preparation for the presidential and congressional primary Election on Nov. 3.

The 30-day close of books for in-person and mail registration is Oct. 5. The Geaux Vote online 20-day close of books is Oct. 13.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election has been extended to 10 days and will be Oct. 16 through Oct. 27. Hours also have been extended from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. for those days.

Voters should also be aware that the special Emergency COVID mail ballot request has been approved for the Nov. 3 and Dec. 5 elections. These applications are available in the Regis-trar of Voters Office and also on the secretary of state website at www.sos.la.gov.

Voters should contact the Registrar of Voters Office at 337-828-4100, ext. 360 for more infor-mation.