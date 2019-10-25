Red Ribbon Week at Presbyterian Pre-K

Submitted Photo

McGruff the Crime Dog made an appearance at Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Pre-K for Red Ribbon Week. Pictured are Officer Ryan Aucoin and K9 Lady, Lt. Chad Adams, Capt. Teddy Liner, assistant chief of the Morgan City Police Department, McGruff, Gidget Everitt, school board at risk officer, Lt. Oscar West of the Sheriff's Office, Niki Fryou, school board instructional supervisor, and Bernadette the 911 for Kids monkey.