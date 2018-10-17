Red Ribbon Week kicks off with motorcade Saturday

The Morgan City Police Department D.A.R.E. vehicle leads the 2016 St. Mary Parish Red Ribbon Week Motorcade through Berwick. The 30th anniversary of Red Ribbon Week in St. Mary Parish will kick off with the motorcade Saturday traveling across St. Mary Parish. Line-up will start at 8 a.m. at Glencoe Charter School with the motorcade rolling at 9 a.m. The motorcade will travel through Charenton, Sorrell, Four Corners, Baldwin, Franklin and Garden City and break for coffee and snacks at the school board office in Centerville. The motorcade will then continue through Centerville, Verdunville, Shady Side, Ricohoc, Patterson, Bayou Vista, Berwick, Morgan City and Siracusa. Lunch will be provided by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office and served at the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)