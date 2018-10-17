Red Ribbon Week kicks off with motorcade Saturday

Wed, 10/17/2018 - 11:06am

The Morgan City Police Department D.A.R.E. vehicle leads the 2016 St. Mary Parish Red Ribbon Week Motorcade through Berwick. The 30th anniversary of Red Ribbon Week in St. Mary Parish will kick off with the motorcade Saturday traveling across St. Mary Parish. Line-up will start at 8 a.m. at Glencoe Charter School with the motorcade rolling at 9 a.m. The motorcade will travel through Charenton, Sorrell, Four Corners, Baldwin, Franklin and Garden City and break for coffee and snacks at the school board office in Centerville. The motorcade will then continue through Centerville, Verdunville, Shady Side, Ricohoc, Patterson, Bayou Vista, Berwick, Morgan City and Siracusa. Lunch will be provided by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office and served at the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018