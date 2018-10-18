Reading council launches Literacy Box initiative

The Nicholls Reading Council recently launched its Literacy Box Initiative, which will allow children in St. Mary Parish to donate books and exchange them for other books, a news release said.

Morgan City nonprofit organization, Paying It Forward, located at 819 Fourth St., was the recipient of the first box, which was installed by Ray LaHoste and Zavier Prince of Boy Scouts Troop 49 in Morgan City. The reading council also thanked others in the community for their help with the project.

Paying It Forward helps people in need and senior citizens.

Nicholls Reading Council chose Paying It Forward because of its location and because it was already set up to service the needs of the community, the release stated.

Children in the community will be able to donate books they no longer want in exchange for books they wish to read all through this central location in the heart of Morgan City. Paying It Forward will receive and monitor all book donations.

This continuous exchange of children’s books will promote the love of reading throughout our community. While the Literacy Box is located in Morgan City, it is open to children across St. Mary Parish, the release said.

The Nicholls Reading Council is an organization whose purpose is to promote the advancement of literacy, providing support for reading and writing development throughout the community. The reading council serves Assumption, Lafourche, St. James, St. John, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes.

Members of the Nicholls Reading Council have access to a variety of benefits offered through the Louisiana Reading Association. The Nicholls Reading Council sponsors literacy activities throughout the year to promote literacy for literacy enthusiasts: teachers, students, adults, and children. The Nicholls Reading Council is an organization under the Louisiana Reading Association in alliance with the International Literacy Association. Membership is open to anyone who wishes to nurture reading and writers in our communities.