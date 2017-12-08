Steve & Teresa Manville of Tiffany Street in Patterson sent in this photo of their snowman.
Shantell Fryou sent in this photo.
Readers' photos of the snow
Fri, 12/08/2017 - 10:14am Anonymous
Readers' photos of the Dec. 8 snow in St. Mary
Steve & Teresa Manville of Tiffany Street in Patterson sent in this photo of their snowman.
Shantell Fryou sent in this photo.
Readers' photos of the Dec. 8 snow in St. Mary
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255