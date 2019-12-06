Article Image Alt Text

Submitted Photos
Noah Voisin and Katie Aucoin of M.E. Norman Elementary School were named Students of the Month for November. With the students are mentors and volunteer reading listeners Herman Hartman, left, and Earl Johnson.

Article Image Alt Text

Alanah Johnson and Kaydn Fries of Julia B. Maitland Elementary were recognized as Readers of the Month for November. With them are volunteer reading listeners and mentors Earl Johnson and Herman Hartman.

Readers of the Month

Fri, 12/06/2019 - 9:19am

Readers of the Month at Julia B. Maitland and M.E. Norman Elementary schools.

