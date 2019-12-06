Submitted Photos
Noah Voisin and Katie Aucoin of M.E. Norman Elementary School were named Students of the Month for November. With the students are mentors and volunteer reading listeners Herman Hartman, left, and Earl Johnson.
Alanah Johnson and Kaydn Fries of Julia B. Maitland Elementary were recognized as Readers of the Month for November. With them are volunteer reading listeners and mentors Earl Johnson and Herman Hartman.
Readers of the Month
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 9:19am
