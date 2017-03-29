J.B. Maitland Elementary School’s Readers of the Month for February are Tiyonna Woods, left, and Paityn Aucoin. With them are mentors and volunteer reading listeners, from left, Hartman, Landry and Johnson.
Readers of the Month
Wed, 03/29/2017 - 2:36pm Anonymous
Submitted Photos
M.E. Norman Elementary School’s Readers of the Month for February are Katelyn Besse, left, and Ja’laya Grogan. With them are mentors and volunteer reading listeners, from left, Herman Hartman, Cathy Landry and Earl Johnson.