J.B. Maitland Elementary School’s Readers of the Month for February are Tiyonna Woods, left, and Paityn Aucoin. With them are mentors and volunteer reading listeners, from left, Hartman, Landry and Johnson.

Readers of the Month

Wed, 03/29/2017 - 2:36pm Anonymous

Submitted Photos
M.E. Norman Elementary School’s Readers of the Month for February are Katelyn Besse, left, and Ja’laya Grogan. With them are mentors and volunteer reading listeners, from left, Herman Hartman, Cathy Landry and Earl Johnson.

