Raising awareness about teen dating violence

Tue, 02/06/2018 - 8:44am zachary fitzgerald

Attendees to a Teen Dating Violence Awareness Vigil at Bayou Vista Community Center release balloons Monday night honoring victims of dating violence. February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Chez Hope Family Violence Crisis Center, which serves St. Mary, Assumption, Iberia and St. Martin parishes, hosted the event. Students from Morgan City, Berwick and Patterson high schools along with law enforcement and other officials participated in the vigil. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018