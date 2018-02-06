Raising awareness about teen dating violence

Attendees to a Teen Dating Violence Awareness Vigil at Bayou Vista Community Center release balloons Monday night honoring victims of dating violence. February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Chez Hope Family Violence Crisis Center, which serves St. Mary, Assumption, Iberia and St. Martin parishes, hosted the event. Students from Morgan City, Berwick and Patterson high schools along with law enforcement and other officials participated in the vigil. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)