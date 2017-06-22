Radio amateurs will take part in Field Day

In keeping with the governor’s proclamation regarding amateur radio, the members of the Bayouland Emergency Amateur Radio Service, BEARS, invite the general public to visit their ham radio station during National Field Day 2-6 p.m. Saturday.

Officials nationwide are recognizing the preparedness exhibited by both individual ham operators and radio clubs.

Field Day is a practice in readiness and enables those participating to experiment with various types of equipment and antennas that will be used during any real emergency.

Many clubs will also have literature pertaining to amateur radio and how to find study material in order to become a ham. BEARS will have this as well as other exhibits for everyone to see and ask questions.

The club station is located upstairs in the old Whitney Bank Building at the corner of First and Everett streets downtown in Morgan City.

The entrance door is at 201 Everett St. and will be marked by a sign and the American flag.

The club members look forward to explaining any of this and showing guests into the radio room as contacts are being made all over the United States.