Radio amateurs will spread the word on Field Day

Staff Report

Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi met with members of the Bayouland Emergency Amateur Radio Service, BEARS, for the signing of the Field Day Proclamation. The week of June 16-22 has been declared Ham Radio Week in Morgan City.

On June 18, the Morgan City public library will host an open house inviting the public to come 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to meet members of BEARS and learn more about ham radio and what will be taking place on the actual Field Day.

The BEARS members will be making calls on the radio to show one of the modes used by hams.

Also, June 17-June 21, the library will have a display of literature and radios for the entire week.

National Field Day will be June 22-23 at the club radio room upstairs in the former Whitney Bank Building , 201 Everett St. The public is invited to visit 2-6 p.m. June 22.

A display table will be set up with brochures explaining ham radio and also current hurricane preparedness material will be available.

For more information on the Field Day activity or ham radio in general, please call 985-385-0730.