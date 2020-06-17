Article Image Alt Text

Radio amateurs tune up for Field Day

Wed, 06/17/2020 - 1:56pm

Amateur radio operators Tina Galler, KA5HSL, and Rudy Duchane, WA5QNH, practiced logging into special events leading up to the upcoming Ham Radio Field Day contest weekend. The two-day event has amateur radio operators from all over the United States making as many contacts as they can with other operators worldwide. The event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, and end Sunday, June 28, at 4 p.m. and
is open public.

Submitted Photo

