Quarantine period shortened for La. schools

Louisiana public schools are getting a break from the state government when it comes to COVID-19 rules.

The Department of Health on Monday adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently updated guidance, which allows people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to shorten their quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days, or as few as seven days with a negative test.

In related news, the St. Mary School Board is inviting public comment on proposed changes in the virtual discipline policy just before the regular monthly meeting Thursday.

The change in CDC guidance comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards imposed Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions last month.

At the time, St. Mary Superintendent Dr. Teresa Bagwell said the school system hadn’t seen a significant rise in the number of coronavirus positives.

“We are seeing isolated cases at a few schools, which is an uptick for us,” she said.

“However, the more problematic issue is the requirement that students who are considered a ‘contact to a positive’ must quarantine for 14 days.

"This group would include anyone who is within 6 feet of a positive case for a cumulative of 15 minutes over a 24-hour period.”

Now the requirement becomes less burdensome.

“We support the decision of the Louisiana Department of Health to align guidance with the updated recommendations made by the CDC,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley.

“It’s important that our schools are open and functioning properly. The LDOE and our school leaders will continue to work alongside health officials to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Thanks to the work of our educators, we have been able to avoid widespread closures.

"Our schools have not been found to be ‘super spreaders’” of this virus and we’re thankful for this. We believe continued adherence to our mitigation efforts such as group sizes, face coverings, physical distancing, and hand washing are critically important. We must remain vigilant until this pandemic ends -- especially now during the holiday season. “

The Louisiana Department of Education is working with the Louisiana Department of Health and other medical professionals to update guidance that will be available online at louisianabelieves.com.

In St. Mary, the public hearing on the virtual disciplinary changes is set for 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the Central Office Complex in Centerville.

The regular meeting follows at 5 p.m.

The full board will take up the proposed changes then.

The board is also scheduled to accept its latest audit report.