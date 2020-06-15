Article Image Alt Text

Principals' Association scholarships

Mon, 06/15/2020 - 1:08pm

The St. Mary Parish School Board on Thursday recognized this year's recipients of Principals' Association scholarships. Mallory Spradling of Morgan City High received the St. Mary Parish Principals' Scholarship for District III. Luke Orlando of Berwick High received the Thomas Bourgeois Memorial Scholarship in District II. Noah Yarber of Centerville High School, not pictured, received the Michael Payton Memorial Scholarship in District I.

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

