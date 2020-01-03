Article Image Alt Text

Primary, party elections will be April 4

Fri, 01/03/2020 - 11:45am

The 2020 presidential preference primary election will be April 4. Party offices be on the ballot.
Qualifying will be Jan. 8-10 at the Clerk of Court’s Office, second floor, St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Qualifying fees for Democratic State Central Committee member as well as Democratic Parish Executive Committee member is $112.50.
Qualifying fees for Republican State Central Committee member as well as Republican Parish Executive Committee member is $112.50.

