Preparing for the worst

Wed, 11/27/2019 - 12:19pm

On Saturday, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team conducted active shooter training refresher exercises with school resource officers, in case of real-life scenario ever presents itself. The training took place at an undisclosed school location. The objective is to keep those teams prepared for responding to such an event and up to date on all aspects ranging from the security of students and staff to a live confrontation with an armed suspect.

